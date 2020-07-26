5-day quarantine for Assam returnees before corona test

TURA: The administration in Garo Hills has decided to enforce compulsory institutional quarantine for a minimum of five days before conducting COVID-19 tests on all returnees from Assam.

The decision has been taken in view of the huge spike in corona cases in the neighbouring state.

“Anyone who comes from Assam will have to go into institutional quarantine for five days and only after that their tests will be taken. This is being done as part of the new medical protocol since it is known that the virus takes time to evolve inside a body,” said deputy commissioner Ram Singh.

He also announced that cases will be filed against anyone coming in from another state during the current lockdown of the entry points.

Despite the closure, there continues to be fresh arrivals from other states into the region even until Saturday.

Those who have arrived through Berubari entry point in Bajengdoba claim they were unaware about the decision to close the entry points.

Meanwhile, random rapid antigen testing will begin from next week in West Garo Hills, it was informed.

All markets across West Garo Hills will continue to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

On Saturday, seven paramilitary personnel who were under treatment at the corona care centre in Tura were discharged after they were found negative after being tested twice for the virus.

“Active cases in the district are now 9 (7 in corona care centre and 2 at Tura Civil Hospital). Contact tracing continues and there were no positive cases today,” informed the deputy commissioner.