Consultation on Khasi language recognition

SHILLONG: Rajya Sabha MP from Shillong, WR Kharlukhi is going to hold consultations with different stakeholders before taking up the matter of inclusion of Khasi language in the eighth schedule with the Union Government and in the Parliament.

Kharlukhi said that he would meet the Rangbah Shnongs, Khasi Authors’ Society, Students Union and even NGOs for taking their inputs into the matter.

He said that inclusion of the language would be of great help for the state especially from the perspective of civil service.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya Assembly had even passed a resolution to urge the Centre to include Khasi and Garo language in the Eighth Schedule after the pending demand of years turned into a mass movement in the state.

Kharlukhi also said that he would also raise the issue of implementation of Inner Line Permit in the state.