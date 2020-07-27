Alert after 7 cops test positive, police station closed

SHILLONG: With seven police personnel testing positive, the police headquarters have initiated steps to prevent the spread of virus.

A senior police official said on Sunday that while the officer in-charge of Khliehriat police station, a constable and a lady staff tested positive, four constables tested positive in Saipung.

“We have isolated the police personnel at Saipung for the sake of safety of others”, the official said.

Earlier on July 12, Saipung police station was temporarily closed after a constable, who returned from Garo Hills, tested positive.

According to the official, instructions have been issued to the police personnel in Khasi Hills to follow health protocols strictly due to the asymptomatic nature of cases.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Assistant Inspector General of Police, G K Iangrai said that Khliehriat police station and Khliehriat women police station in East Jaintia Hills have been temporarily closed after few COVID-19 cases have been reported. Police officials of both the police stations have been placed under medical observation and at present all official works of both the police stations have been shifted to Ladrymbai outpost.

“The police stations are being disinfected as per protocols and these establishments will only start functioning after being declared fit for reoccupation. The general public residing within the jurisdiction of these police stations are hereby requested to approach Ladrymbai out post for any urgent requirement or assistance”, the police official said.