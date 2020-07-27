DC declares more containment zones

SHILLONG: The district magistrate on Sunday named more containment zones after positive and high-risk cases were detected.

The new containment zones are five households in the lane near Shiv Mandir under Block 2 of Pynthorbah; the entire lane leading to the Saint Nanak School Pynthorbah; specific identified buildings of circles I and III of Mawpat — buildings of Kristina Kharkongor, Pangsngiat Syiem, Armillian Syiem, Syrpailin Kharir, Baleisha Pyngrope, Pulsylinda Marbaniang; specific identified houses in Dongkamon, Nongmen-song — houses of Rohan Chettri, Laxmi Mizar, Guttam Rai, Sony Joshi, Savitry Thapa; the entire lane from Bhogee Chaudary Laundry to the bridge near the Bilco School, Pynthorbah.

No case in Malki Chinapatty

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that there is no COVID case in Malki Chinapatty but added that random testing will be carried out. “If no positive case is found, then the government might remove the containment zone”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Dorbar Dong of Chinapatty has written to the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner questioning the declaration of the area as a containment zone since the locality does not have a positive case.

The locality head said that there is a high-risk contact who was discharged after testing negative and completing her quarantine period of 14 days. She has been released on July 24. The advice was for home quarantine for another period of 14 days.

The Dorbar also said that another locality in Malki known as Nongshilliang does not have a positive case but the area was also declared as containment zone by the DC’s office.

They maintained that the neighbouring area of the hotspot which is Kharmalki locality and Pdeng Shnong locality which is about around 4-5 meters from the hotspot area has not been declared as containment areas, whereas Chinapatty, which is approximately more than 200 meters from the same hotspot has been declared a containment area.

The Dorbar Dong has urged the DC to examine the matter.