Faithful walk to another dist for prayers in a jungle

MAWKYRWAT: What would a group of 12 persons do by venturing from one district to another on foot, bypassing all security and check points? Smuggle contraband or other valuables?

The answer is no, for such a group walked all the way from a village in East Khasi Hills to hold a service (prayer meet) in a forest in Mawkohphet village, about 15 km away from Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills.

The group, which included a child, was intercepted at Domjyrti village in South West Khasi Hills by COVID volunteers of the village on Monday.

The group had crossed over to the district by avoiding the government check point at Umjarain village.

“They avoided the check point at Umjarain as they crossed over to South West Khasi Hills via Umngi River Bridge and walked through the jungle of Lawblei village to reach the outskirt of Rangmaw village and then to the PWD road in Domjyrti village where they were apprehended by the volunteers,” sources informed.

After being detected, they were asked to wait on the roadside until instructions from the district administration arrive due to fears of COVID-19.

The travellers, who did not carry any identity cards but only a bible, were also not wearing masks.

When enquired, one of them replied that they were headed towards Mawkohphet village.

Because of the dialect of the region, the volunteers identified the group as non-residents of Mawkohphet as they could not respond to certain questions.

On further interrogation, the group revealed that they had travelled from Pongkung village in East Khasi Hills on foot and walked till Domjyrti village with the intention to go to a jungle at Mawkohphet to hold a service.

While some of them said that they hailed from Jaintia Hills bordering Assam, some said they were residents of Jowai, Pongkung and even Mawkohphet village.

They identified themselves as Boning Khyllem, Reningstar Khyllem, Khunshaphang Sungoh, Dayowanei Lyngdoh and Banshaistar Lyngdoh (about 10 years old), Philarisha Nongsiej, Aibanteilang Nongsiej, Phibanrishisha Nongsiej, Monbhaiaineh Sungoh, Jakaropaia Lyngwar, Damoniai Lyngdoh and Marngait Lyngwar.

After the district administration was apprised of the matter, the sector officer rushed to Domjyrti to take stock of the matter and also to take them to quarantine centre.

Meanwhile, South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, told The Shillong Times that for the time being the group people will be kept in a safe place since there are seven women and one child.

“Where they have come from is still unclear. Therefore, more information will be sought tomorrow (Tuesday),” Laloo said, adding that they will also be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

All said and done, it is still bewildering as to why a group of 12 persons would travel from one district to another, just to hold a prayer service. But what is clear is that the people have clearly violated COVID-19-related norms.