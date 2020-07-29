DC names more containment zones in Malki locality

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate, M War, has declared more houses, compounds and lanes in different localities in Malki as containment zones.

In a statement on Tuesday, the magistrate said the decision was due to the detection of positive COVlD-19 cases/high risk contacts in the houses and compounds of Jerry Leiss Fancon, Sweety Jala, H Wanpynshai Dkhar and Winnie Amandaleen Kharmujai at Malki Kharmalki, the houses and compounds of Larisha Kharsati, Cicilia Suting and Ellabella Suting at Malki Khliehshnong, the houses and compounds of Mandalyn Lyngdoh Mawnai, Albinia Lyngdoh Mawnai, Reena Lyngdoh and Sylvanus Shangpliang at Malki Chinapatty, the entire stretch of Riat Bharat at Malki Nongshilliang, the entire lane from the house of Onima Nongkhlaw (Late Kongtai Nongkhlaw) till the junction near the house of Dr Sondra Kharmalki at Malki Nongshilliang, the houses of Lambert R Shabong at Malki Pdengshnong and the house of Iashanborlang Mukhim at Malki Nongpyngrope.

In another order, in supersession of earlier orders, the district magistrate has declared Mawshaton as a containment zone due to the detection of positive COVID-19 cases in the area due to recent high risk and low risk contact with the COVID 19 positive cases.