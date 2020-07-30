No respite for residents of containment zones for now

SHILLONG: Although Shillongites have a break from lockdown, the state government has made it clear that all 30 localities identified as containment zones would continue to remain so for now and only after completion of detailed contact tracing, the government would withdraw the restrictions currently in promulgation.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday told reporters that it was necessary not to lift the restrictions on containment zones since the health department was carrying out intense contact tracing in these areas.

Only after receiving Health department’s green light, the government will restore normalcy in these localities, he added.

Earlier, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said the three-day lockdown has helped the department to a great extent in its contact tracing exercise. So far, the department has done the contact tracing of 1,118 people in the containment areas.

He also informed that in few localities where contact tracing was complete and all test reports have come out negative, the government would withdraw the “containment zone” tag from those localities.

“In some localities contact tracing is still left so those localities will remain as containment zones for a while,” he said while adding that the government has withdrawn Mawpun locality from the ambit of containment zone.

Earlier, Tynsong said that the government was all for lifting the containment zones as early as possible and therefore, the health teams are working on the ground on war footing for contact tracing.