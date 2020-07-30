No shortage of seats for class XI

SHILLONG: There is no cause for concern for the class X students, who recently cleared the SSLC examination, as far as admission to class XI is concerned.

According to the state government assessment, there will be at least 15,000 surplus seats for class XI in all the streams combined together.

There are concerns about shortage of seats with many students preferring to continue their studies in the state following the prolonged COVID crisis.

An Education official said that there are 33,000 seats available in all the higher secondary schools in the state, besides 11,700 seats in delinked colleges. With this, the total number of seats available in the state is 44,700.

The official said that the students who passed class X from all boards besides returnees and others seeking fresh admissions are around 30,000.

“Hence, there is a surplus of 14,700 seats”, the official said.

He reiterated that there is ample space for everyone.

However, challenges will be for those students who will appear for class X and XII examinations in March 2021 as their studies have been affected due to the pandemic.

Efforts to boost

pass per cent

The pass percentage of class X students from MBoSE this year was a tad over 50, the lowest in the last five years.

Keeping this in mind, the government is focusing on Garo Hills to boost the pass percentage as the schools in at least three districts in that region did not perform well.

The Education official said that the government had made assessment from last year but could not implement the recommendations to improve the result due to many problems in between.

Besides, large number of private candidates and repeaters also added to the low percentage as per the data available with the MBoSE.