COVID situation improving in state: Tynsong

SHILLONG: With the COVID graph showing a moderate increase in the state in the last 48 hours, the state government has asserted that the overall situation has shown improvement.

“The overall COVID situation in the State is showing improvement and the detection of positive cases has also reduced,” Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said on Thursday.

Tynsong’s comments comes just a day after the government lifted the three-day lockdown restrictions in the city which was imposed after the number of cases spiralled in the state.

Even though 24 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the last two days, the government is optimistic that the situation will further improve.

On the delay in testing the primary contacts in containment zones, Tynsong said over a thousand samples were being collected every day and the labs were racing against time to complete the testing on time.

He informed that the primary contacts have been instructed to isolate themselves until their test results are declared.

Speaking on the economic front, the Deputy Chief Minister, without elaborating, admitted that the state’s financial position was “not very good”.