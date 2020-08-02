DHS clarifies status of two doctors

SHILLONG: The controversy over whether or not two doctors from Nazareth and Bethany Hospital being tested Covid positive was set at rest, at least for now, with health department clarifying that the duo was being counted as positive cases.

The statement came from the DHS (MI) Dr Aman War soon after Bethany Hospital maintained that the doctor who was tested positive was tested negative in the second test.

“Both the doctors of the two hospitals will be counted as positive even if the second test comes out negative. It is mandatory for both the doctors to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine,” Dr. War told reporters here

The DHS further informed that the department would go for re-test of both the doctors after 14 days as per the protocol.

Meanwhile, Dr. War said that they cannot prevent people to go for re-test if they are not satisfied with the results of the first test.

“The only thing is that they will have to pay for the second test,” DHS (MI) said.

Stating that the burden of contact tracing would be reduced if the person has tested negative in the second test, Dr. War however made it clear that high risk contacts would be tested and if they are tested negative, then the department would not go down further to test the secondary contacts.

When asked about the contradictory tests of both the doctors who were tested positive and later turned out negative when the test was done in their respective Hospitals, the DHS said that a lot depends on the timing of the test and the viral load of the patients may have come down when tested for the second time even as he questioned the efficacy of the testing equipments.

Asserting that the behaviour of the new virus needs to be seen as it is a new virus, he added that the persons concerned may have a strong immunity and hence they tested negative when tested for the second time.

“We are sending two three samples after two three days of the individuals and I cannot say anything whether it’s the fallout of the equipment but it questions the efficacy of the testing equipment (RTPCR), the DHS said.

Earlier, Bethany Hospital said that the swaps samples of the concerned doctor were taken on July 29 and his report came out to be positive, adding that the concerned doctor was immediately shifted from his residence to a Corona care centre for quarantine.

As instructed by the Government, re-testing was done on July 30 and the result of the second test came out negative

“As COVID 19 is a new virus and therefore not much is known about it. Therefore, there is a possibility that any person can be tested negative one day after being tested positive,” Bethany Hospital spokesperson and nodal officer, Dr, Kyntiewlang Sanmiet told reporters here .

“The concerned doctor is doing well and he is asymptomatic. This is to clarify that the hospital is not shut down. The hospital OPD and all services are open. We have taken all necessary steps and measures to ensure utmost patients safety and quality of care,” Bethany Hospital spokesperson stated.