More containment zones in city, four areas free

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration on Saturday declared more areas in the city as containment zones while exempting four due to improved situation.

In a statement, the district magistrate said that the declaration of more zones was due to the detection of positive COVlD-19 cases and due to recent high-risk and low-risk contacts with them and because vulnerable and affected areas require aggressive contact tracing, quarantine, testing and isolation as well as containment to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

Accordingly, the buildings and compounds of Julie Kharmawphlang, Block D, Nongrimmaw, and Anil Toi, Lower New Colony, Laitumkhrah, compounds of Abdul Bari and Sanisha Kharlukhi at Mawbah Barapathar, Block II of Mawiong Rim from the building of Talas Massar to flower nursery, Block IV of Mawiong Rim from the building of MR Nongrum to H Marwein and Block IV of Mawiong Rim from the house of G Lyngdoh to the house of S Nongrum, Laitkor Dongdaneng and Laitkor Rngi have been marked as containment zones.

The other containment zones include houses of Mainly Warji, Chinapatty, Arcdia Kharmujai, Dhanketi, Dapda Warjri and Parkordor Jarian of Lumbalang, Jenny Mary Basaiawmoit, Khlieh-shnong and Balbarico Kharmudai, Kharmalki of Malki, and De’Arco and Lovely Stores at Malki Point, House No. U/B-007, behind Victoria Landmark Guest house, Upper Nongrim Hills, and house and coumpound of Dr. Teiborlang Rymbai in Demthring Block-I, Shillong

Free localities

The district magistrate has also lifted containment order based on contact tracing status and test reports of high-risk contacts from four locations. These include Demsieniong, Assam Rifles Signal Unit, Nongsohphoh, Upper Mawprem and Lower Lachumiere, Hopkinson Road from Stephen Hall to Gold Gym, Maxwelton estate starting from Harrison bridge from right side road going to Rilbong up to Meghna Marak building opposite Arts and Culture building, left side Captain Clifford road up to J N Bawri house.