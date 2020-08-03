Health dept braces for second wave of COVID

SHILLONG: The state Health department is bracing itself to face twin-challenges of imminent dangers of a second wave of COVID-19 infection and depression among the patients battling the virus and loneliness.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War was candid about the lurking dangers. At the same time he exuded confidence that the department was geared up for meeting all challenges. “We are prepared for all kinds of waves. Even then we will still stick with the health advisories”.

Dr War said that most of the people who had recovered from COVID-19 were suffering from depression as a result of being left alone in the corona care centre.

“Most of these recovered patients suffer from depression. It is because they have been in the corona care centre for a very long time and missed the company of their loved ones”, he informed.

As a possible remedy, he said that the Health department was planning to treat such people at home so that they can be near their loved ones.

Meanwhile, an anaesthetist from NEIGRIHMS working in the COVID ICU has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are 13 new positive cases in East Khasi Hills in which one is a returnee, 3 from the armed forces, 5 BSF personnel and 4 others.

Besides the anaesthetist from NEIGRIHMS, the other patient is a contact from NEIGRIHMS, one is a contact of a positive case and one is a patient in Civil Hospital.

In Ri Bhoi, two returnees were from Bihar, one from Assam and another is a cook in SIRD corona care centre, Nongsder.

The total positive cases reported on Sunday were 18

including 13 in East Khasi Hills (returnee-1, Armed forces-3, BSF-5, others-4), four in Ri Bhoi (3 returnees and others-1) and one in East Jaintia Hills.

Total number of active cases stood at 605 — East Khasi Hills- 497 (BSF- 213, others- 227, Armed Forces-57), West Khasi Hills- 5, Ri Bhoi- 50, West Jaintia Hills- 14, East Jaintia Hills- 17, West Garo Hills- 16, South West Garo Hills- 4 and South Garo Hills- 2. 12 patients recovered on Sunday (BSF-10 and others-2) taking the total recovered to 264 with 5 mortalities.

New containment zones

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has declared the houses and premises of Kledis Mawrie, Wandalin Lyngdoh and Jokistar Kharkongor at Dong Lad Demthring, Laitkor Nongdaneng, the house and premises of Risuklin Kharumnuid of Dong Mawlong, Laitkor Nongdaneng, areas from the house of Biola Mawrie upto the house of Kwini Mawrie and the house of Persilina Mawrie under Dong Nongmadan, Laitkor Rngi as containment areas following detection of cases in the areas.

Mawlai Mawtawar excluded

Following completion of contact tracing and testing of high risk contacts in Mawlai Mawtawar, the District Magistrate in an order issued on Sunday lifted the containment order for the locality.