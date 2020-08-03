War pained by MLA’s criticism

SHILLONG: A day after South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai’s tirade against the Health Minister and the department for alleged inefficient handling of the COVID-19 situation, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War on Sunday said it was wrong to castigate the frontline workers engaged in combating the pandemic.

He said that the Health department workers give confidence to the people and do not merely provide lip service, but “service from the heart”.

He said, “Despite the stones thrown at us, flowers are also placed before us”. “Coming from a public representative, criticising the Health department means criticising the health workers, criticising the hard work that they have put in and the Shnong and all other warriors”, he said.

To say that the Health department has failed is wrong, War said adding that the health workers will not listen to anything negative or anything that demotivates them, but will instead concentrate on things that motivate them.

“My message is that we have failed to be failures”, he said.

He lauded the coordination of all the departments in the Health department’s effort to fight the disease.