Assam BJP announces executive committee

GUWAHATI: With less than a year for the Assembly elections in the state, the Assam BJP on Tuesday announced the formation of a new executive committee comprising as many as eight vice presidents and four general secretaries, for the next three years.

Six appointees to the state BJP committee, including three vice-presidents, are women, some of whom have earlier held posts in the party’s Mahila Morcha.

Among the vice presidents of the committee include, Hemaprabha Borthakur, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Rekharani Das Boro, Swapnanil Baruah, Ratan Teron, Pulak Gohain, Jayanta Das and Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Besides, three MPs have been appointed general secretaries among the four appointed to the panel.

They include Silchar MP, Rajdeep Roy, Jorhat MP, Tapan Kumar Gogoi, Tezpur MP, Pallab Lochan Das. Besides, organisational general secretary of the party, Phanindra Nath Sharma has also been appointed as a general secretary of the committee.

“We have formed the committee after looking into all aspects and threadbare deliberations with various people. Besides, three MPs have been appointed as general secretaries considering the fact that general secretaries of the party cannot contest the Assembly elections,” Assam BJP president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

Asked about the appointment of women in the committee, Dass said, “According to the party’s constitution, 30 per cent of the appointments to the committee must comprise women.”

The list of appointees also includes nine secretaries, besides presidents of Yuba Morcha and Mahila Morcha.

“Best wishes to all newly appointed office bearers of Assam BJP. With elections in Assam knocking at the door, I expect you all to be in the party’s service 24×7. Looking forward to the cooperation of all karyakartas with the office bearers,” Dass tweeted later.