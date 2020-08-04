Congress MLA demands completion of rural electrifiation

SHILLONG: Congress MLA Mayralborm Syiem said that the MeECL should augment its manpower and also to work unitedly to ensure that rural electrification programme is accomplished.

Syiem who is also the president of Ri Bhoi District Congress Committee was accompanied by other Congress members- Umroi MLA George Lyngdoh, Mawhati MDC Charles Marngar and MDC Nongpoh Balajied Ranee to meet the CMD of MeECL A. Nikhla to apprise the officer of the difficulties faced by the residents of Ri Bhoi and the state as a whole.

While appreciating the initiative taken by the CMD to improve the functioning of the Corporation, he requested the appointment of more linesmen.

The MLAs and MDCs also took up the issue of increasing electricity bills and discussed on the ways and means/modalities to ensure that electricity bills will not rise.

“Her (the CMD) response was positive though she said that the process will take some time”, Syiem said.

As for the hike in electricity bills, he said that hurdles were imminent as there was no corporation which is perfect.

“At the same time, the dorbar shnong’s coordination with division officers in the corporation is indispensable. Corporation is to work as a family for the welfare of the people”, he said.

Asked, about pending bills, Syiem said they have discussed the matter and the corporation would examine it as it needs income to run efficiently.