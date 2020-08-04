Conrad inspects new convention centre at Orchid Lake

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Tuesday inspected the newly-built convention centre at Orchid Lake in Umiam.

Sangma said that the new centre will promote MICE tourism in the state and will be a long-term sustainable tourism model for Meghalaya.

‘Inspected the new Convention Centre at Orchid Lake, Umiam. This will promote MICE Tourism and will be a long-term sustainable tourism model for #Meghalaya that will reduce seasonal limitations and create opportunities for our youth,’ tweeted Sangma.