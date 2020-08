Meghalaya reports 15 news COVID-19 cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 66 new recoveries.

The DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the 15 new cases, East Khasi Hills has reported nine cases (civilians-5, Armed Forces-2 and BSF-2), Ri Bhoi reported 5 cases and West Garo Hills one case.

The total number of active cases in the state is 582. East Khasi Hills district has 473 cases including 189 in BSF , others 224, Armed Force 60 ; West Khasi Hills has 5, Ri Bhoi has 55, West Jaintia Hills has 16, East Jaintia Hills has 17, West Garo Hills has 14 and South Garo Hills has 2.