Not power-hungry, focus was on people’s plight: Sanbor

SHILLONG: BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai said that he was not power hungry and that he would abide by the decision of the party central leaders regarding the cabinet berth after the completion of two and a half years of the MDA government.

In response to criticism against his statement regarding deficiencies in COVID management, Shullai clarified that he was annoyed not in connection with ministerial berth but regarding the plight of people especially in the containment zones.

“Problem faced by the people of the constituency is my priority and the rest is secondary”, he said.

Shullai will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with regard to the problems being faced by the local Dorbar Shnong and the COVID-19 Management Committee.

Shullai said he was trying to address the problems faced by the public, Dorbar Shnong and the COVID-19 Management Committee in containment zones as he had received complaints from various Dorbars, including residents of Maxwellton Estate, Oxford Hills and Mawbah that several high risk contacts have been kept at home for several days inspite of having accommodation problems at home.

Another concern was the problems faced by the residents due to non-supply of essential commodities.

Shullai said his suggestion was that the concerned Minister (AL Hek) should consider his views and others in the coalition government. In response to Dr Aman War’s statement, Shullai said he was misquoted and that he salutes the health workers all across the state for their contribution in fighting the pandemic and suggested that problems at the grassroots level need to be addressed to ease the work by the health workers.

Shullai said there should be provision for releasing additional financial help at local levels through MLA fund to assist local COVID-19 Management Committee.

There is also a need to set up more community based quarantine and isolation centres as per guidelines which in the long run will ease the burden of frontline workers, he said.

He also suggested formation of sanitisation teams for quick action as well as proper coordination with health teams for testing.

Shullai also appreciated the role played by the chief minister and the deputy chief minister to resolve the problems at local level to contain the virus.

He said he would try to ease the burden of frontline workers by coming up with effective management system at local COVID-19 Management Committee.