Court to hear teachers’ plea after service termination

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya will hear the petition of several primary school teachers, on August 17 after their service was terminated by the government recently in connection with the education scam case.

The matter was taken up on Monday and the additional advocate general ND Chullai, sought further time to file affidavit on behalf of the state respondents and submitted that the same will be filed in a day’s time.

S. Khurshid, the senior counsel for the petitioner, has impressed upon the court the urgency of the matter, and has drawn the attention of Justice H S Thangkhiew to the advertisements inviting applications for the posts of assistant teachers in the government LP and UP schools, to fill up the vacancies created by the termination orders involving the petitioners.

The counsel sought passing of appropriate orders of status quo.

The counsel also submitted that with regard to the other five centres, a Special Leave Petition is pending and the Supreme Court had last year directed the parties to maintain status quo.

He further submitted that the application involving teachers of nine other centres, deserves consideration as they have not been heard, or are privy to the report of the CBI.

In consideration of the submissions, the court fixed the matter to be heard on August 17.

The state respondents have been asked to file their affidavit within three days and the petitioners can also file their reply, if any, before the next date.