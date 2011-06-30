Chinese seeks help over stingy wife

Beijing: A Chinese man has sought help from a women’s organisation to deal with his wife who is a penny-pincher.

Chen, 41, and his wife began their lives as immigrant workers in Sizhou, Hubei province, and he rose to become a middle-level manager at a factory.

His monthly income was 4,000 yuan ($617), China Daily cited the Wuhan Evening News as reporting.

Chen said that his wife controlled their income and she would collect all the money he earned. He would then be handed over an allowance of 10 yuan ($1.5) every three days. He also said that his wife would often turn off the water when he was in the shower to save water and spoke harshly to him for using too much shampoo. Chen wants the women’s organization to mediate. (IANS)