All State Govt employees to get ex gratia

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The State Cabinet on Friday approved a new rule under which all Government employees posted in militant-infested areas would be entitled for ex gratia payment of Rs 7.5 lakh.

“So far only personnel of the police, para-military forces and home guards were eligible for this ex gratia payment,” Home Minister Roshan Warjri informed after a Cabinet meeting here.

She informed that the next of kin of any State Government employee who is posted in insurgency-hit areas will get the same benefit given to security personnel in case they lose their lives in the line of duty.

According to Warjri, the Government has taken this decision in view of the killing of the two jail staff of Williamnagar Jail in an attack by a gang of armed militants on February 2.