Curfew imposed in Thelamra, Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur of Assam

GUWAHATI: Indefinite curfew has been clamped on Wednesday in areas under Thelamara and Dhekiajuli Police stations of Sonitpur district by the District Magistrate, Manavendra Pratap Singh in view of the grave law and order situation as some groups were trying to indulge in violence in the name of protest.

The situation the area turned for worse following a violence group clash earlier in the day which threatened to take communal turn, an official source said.