Meghalaya reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported 22 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday while number of patients recovered in the state has increased to 339. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 595.

Out of the 22 new positive cases, 19 have been detected in East Khasi Hills district. All the case are from others category while one case was detected among the BSF personnel in West Garo Hills district. Two cases were also detected in South West Garo Hills. The total number of active case now