One killed in lightning strike

TURA: One person was killed and a teenage girl was injured after a lightning strike in Rongjeng region of East Garo Hills on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place around 11:30 in the morning at Dobu Agalgre villagr during a severe thunderstorm that lashed the region.

The victim, Teran N Sangma, aged 28, was washing his hands after a meal in the corridor of his house when the powerful strike took place. He was killed on the spot.

The lightning strike was so powerful that a 17 year old girl, Rangchi N Marak, who was washing utensils in another house in the village was also hit and left injured in the incident.

She was taken to Rongjeng hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

Although thunderstorms are normally witnessed prior to the start of the monsoon season each year, climatic changes are creating such storms even during the rainy season.

These storms create sudden flash floods and cloud bursts and are usually accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. Each year, such storms cause havoc and result in human and livestock deaths.