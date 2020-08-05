Assam Police loses fifth COVID warrior

GUWAHATI: Assam Police has lost yet another COVID warrior with armed branch constable, Bhuban Likson, posted in Tinsukia district in Upper Assam, becoming the fifth casualty among the ranks of the state police force to succumb to coronavirus.

Condoling the demise of the policeman, Assam additional director general of police (law and order), G.P Singh informed through Twitter that Likson had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday before passing away at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

According to reports, Likson, around 47 years of age and from Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district, was initially taken to the Dikom COVID Care Centre for treatment. Later, he had to be shifted to the AMCH after his condition deteriorated but subsequently succumbed to the virus.

Assam director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that “all necessary assistance would be provided to the family of our brave corona warrior, AB constable Bhuban Likson, who made the supreme sacrifice.”

The state police force had lost four other policemen, including a lady constable from Namrup police station, to COVID-related ailments last month.

Till Tuesday, 1921 Assam Police personnel had tested positive till date, of whom, 1309 have recovered. Till date, 443 have rejoined duty.

Assam has already registered over 48,000 positive cases. On Tuesday, the state reported the highest single-day spike of 2,886 COVID-19 cases, detected out of 59,064 tests, even as the positivity rate has been recorded at 4.86 per cent.