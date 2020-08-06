Major General Atanu Bhuyan takes charge as ADG NCC,NE

GUWAHATI: Major General Ananta Bhuyan, assumed charge of ADG NCC. NE Region on Thursday.A Defence communique here informed that an alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara, Assam and NDA Khadakwasla, he was commissioned in the Kumaon Regt of Indian Army in December 1983. He has had extensive operational experience in varied appointments in different parts of the country.

He was one of the pioneers of Siachen Glacier. As a Brigade Commander he made immense contribution in counter Insurgency Operation in Assam. He was conferred with Sena Medal for his exceptional devotion to duty.