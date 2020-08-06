Organizations clarify on cattle smuggling claim

TURA: Organizations from Phulbari region of West Garo Hills including the CEPARD, AAYF, AHAM, ADE, GSMC and FAF have refuted the earlier claim of the A’chik Youth Movement for Betterment of Society (AYMBS) that cattle from Assam is illegally being smuggled to the region with the help of certain organization leaders.

In their clarification issued to the ASP and SDPO of Dadenggre, the organizations claimed that there was no smuggling of cattle into the region but that only a few were allowed to be purchased by people from the Muslim community to enable them to celebrate the Eid Festival peacefully, as per their earlier decision taken during a meeting.

With regard to the video released by the AYMBS, the organizations claimed that the clip was taken during the wee hours when curfew under section 144 was in place. The organizations pointed out that members of the AYMBS themselves had violated Covid-19 protocols by coming out during the curfew and urged that strong action be taken against them.