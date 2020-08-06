Meghalaya doctors remove 24 kg tumour from a woman’s abdomen

SHILLONG: A team of doctors in Meghalaya has successfully removed a 24 kg tumour from the abdomen of a 37-year-old woman patient, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.

Sangma, in a tweet on Wednesday, said the doctors during a three-hour long surgery at Tura District Maternity and Child Hospital (DMCH) successfully removed the tumour.

“I congratulate Dr. Vince Momin and the medical team for the successful operation and I wish the patient’s speedy recovery,” Sangma.

DMCH Superintendent Icylda Sangma said that the woman, from East Garo Hills, was admitted at the hospital on July 29 after she developed severe abdominal pain and the surgery was conducted on August 3.

One of the doctors of the hospital also donated blood to the patient while the community members have given financial assistance for the surgery and other treatment costs.