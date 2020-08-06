Retired B’desh Army officer’s killing a stray incident: Officials

DHAKA:Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed and police chief Benazir Ahmed said on Wednesday that the killing of retired Army officer Sinha Md Rashed Khan was a stray incident.

Both the chiefs held a joint press briefing in Cox’s Bazar. They said the incident should not jeopardise the relationship between the Army and the police.

Aziz Ahmed said: “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spoken to the mother of the slain ex-Army officer, who was allegedly shot dead last month on Marine Drive Road in Teknaf and assured her of justice over the incident.”

Soon after the incident, a committee was formed on Sunday by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The Army and the police have trust in the investigation team,” Aziz added.

Urging people not to do anything that could possibly endanger the relation between the forces, the Bangladesh Army chief said, “We want to unequivocally say that nothing will happen that can sour the relation between the two forces.”

He said the death of Khan should not have any negative impact on the relation between the Army and the police which is based on mutual respect and trust.

Police chief Benazir Ahmed said the probe panel will investigate the incident with transparency and action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Retired Army man Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan, 36, was killed in police firing at a Marine Drive check-post in Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazaar on the night of July 31.

“The Army and the police have always been working together. Both the forces are shocked at the incident. I want to give a message through you that we want to see it as a stray incident,” said Aziz Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Sharmin Shahrier Ferdous, the elder sister of Khan, has filed a case at the Teknaf Senior Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, said senior lawyer Mohammad Mostafa.

Judge Tamanna Farah asked the OC of Teknaf Police Station to register it as a regular case.

She also asked the Rapid Action Battalion to investigate the death and submit a report on the progress of the investigation within seven days.

Khan was killed in alleged police firing on Marine Drive Road last month.

IANS