Meghalaya reports 44 new COVID cases, total active cases 633

Covid-19Covid-19 ShillongMEGHALAYA
By Bureau

SHILLONG: In the wake of detection of 44 new COVID-19 positive  cases and recovery of 6 more patients, the total number of active cases in Meghalaya so far on Thursday stands at 633.
So far, 345 patients have recovered in the state while five persons have ded due to CIVID-19.
Of the active cases, East Khasi Hills (EKH) has 491 cases including 187 among BSF personnel, 61 among Army and Assam Rifles personnel and 243 others. Ri Bhoi district has 70 cases, West Garo Hills (WGH) has 29 cases, East Jaintia Hills (EJH) has 17, West Jaintia Hills (WJH) has 17, South West Garo Hills (SWGH) has two and South Garo Hills (SGH) has two.

Among the new cases 10 are from EKH, 14 from WGH, 19 from Ri Bhoi and one from WJH

