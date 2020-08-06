Sonowal directs Assam DGP to probe Sonitpur group ‘clash’

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the state director general of police to conduct an investigation into the law and order breakdown following the reported clash between groups at Goruduba and Bharashingori villages under Thelamara police station in Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

“I have directed the state DGP to investigate the entire matter. I appeal to everyone in the state to live peacefully and maintain the spirit of brotherhood and friendship,” Sonowal told reporters on the sidelines on the inauguration of the new building of Panbazar police station here on Thursday.

Reportedly, some persons were injured in the clash between two groups during a bike rally in the area, organised to celebrate the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

According to reports, miscreants set two wheelers and a vehicle on fire and also pelted stones at the vehicle of Sonitpur deputy commissioner, Manvendra Pratap Singh.

The Sonitpur district administration had immediately after the incident on Wednesday evening clamped indefinite curfew in areas under Thelamara and Dhekiajuli Police stations “in view of the grave law and order situation with some groups trying to indulge in violence in the name of protest.”

“Movement of persons without special permission from the district magistrate has been prohibited from 10 pm of August 5,” the deputy commissioner informed.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police (law and order), GP Singh inspected the incident site on Thursday and informed that along with deployment of additional security forces in the area, four police posts have been set up in the two villages to maintain law and order. Singh also told reporters that the situation in the area was under control.

AAMSU condemnation

The All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) has strongly condemned the group clash in Sonitpur district and sought a high-level probe into the incident.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, AAMSU president, Rejaul Karim Sarkar said the chief minister should institute a high-level inquiry into the incident and the “perpetrators of the clash, whoever they might be, should be punished according to law.

Sarkar held the district administration responsible for the incident as it had allowed such a bike rally to be taken out without any security arrangements.