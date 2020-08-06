Sunn contradicts PHE min over GSWSS delay

SHILLONG: PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang’s recent explanation, as to why the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) has been in a state of limbo due to protracted law and order situation, has been seriously contradicted by Mawphlang MLA SK Sunn. He said here on Wednesday that the laying of pipelines for GSWSS had been totally stopped after the PWD withdrew the permission to the PHE department in 2013, and not as simplistically put by the minister recently.

Speaking to reporters the MLA who was the Chief Engineer of PHE, said the tender for package-II of the project was floated and it was finalised in December 2011. There was an agreement between the then PHE Minister Shitlang Pale and PWD Minister, HDR Lyngdoh to allow the PHE to lay the pipes in and around Shillong which is part of Phase III and to complete the project as early as possible.

Explaining elaborately, he said that the project has two packages – the first package is the construction works at Mawphlang such as the intake well, intermediate pumping station, additional treatment plant which includes the additional clarifier, replacement of Gravity main at Mawphlang and feeder main in Shillong.

The package II includes the distribution network for Shillong urban centres which is divided into 12 zones. The package-I is being done by the Tantia Construction Pvt Ltd and the local contractors were awarded the package-II.

He said that another reason provided by the PHE is that the contractors demanded that the project should be revised. However, Sunn said that revising the contract should be as per prevailing procedures and rule.

He said, “The contractors only need a written assurance that the department will revise the contract value as per prevailing procedures and rules. They are waiting for a letter from the department to commit the revision of rates. Till date the department has failed to do so”.

It may be mentioned that with the formation of a new government in 2013, the then PWD minister (HDR Lyngdoh) had a different arrangement and refused to allow the PHE to continue with its work and withdrew the permission previously accorded to PHE to lay the pipes in Shillong urban centres.

“It is because of this situation that the PHE faced hurdles in laying the pipes in Shillong from 2013 till 2017. In 2018, I raised this up with the government”, he said.

Sunn who is the chairman of the Assembly Committee on Environment took up the matter of Unaccounted for Water (UFW) since it is a part of the climate change adaptation programme. As per the climate change adaptation programme, UFW in any water supply systems should be restricted to a maximum of 15 per cent.

The Committee on Environment said that the Chief Engineer of PWD assured the PHE to restart the laying of distribution pipes.

Sunn said that PHE was asked for the action taken report seeking answers on why the laying of distribution pipes continues, the PHE stated that the contractors as to why it was late.

“The answer from PHE is that the contractors refused to work at the existing rate as the existing rate was finalised by schedule of rates in 2008-2009. It is true as to re-start any work after a gap of 8-9 years is unimaginable for contractors to continue”, Sunn said.

He said that the government should give a commitment to the local contractors to go ahead with laying of the distribution network and to revise the contract as per the rules from 2013 till today.

Sunn said that the contractors want the government to give them an assurance that the contract will be revised as per the rule and then will resume their work. He observed that it is the fault of the government as the PWD revoked the permission to lay the pipe.

He said that the Phase III was designed to reduce the high percentage of UFW or losses prevailing in the existing system, phase I and II. The total UFW is 55 per cent.

Another clarifier is also constructed under Phase III. “The UFW due to leaking pipes will reduce to 15 per cent from 55 per cent by replacing the pipes laid from Mawphlang to Shillong and distribution pipes in Shillong urban centres”.

Sunn said that there is some truth in the minister’s claims that COVID and CAA posed a challenge but he asserted that it is not tough for the department to arrange documents for the contractors so that they start their work.

Since they deal with distribution works, he said, “In the phase III project if the pipes are not replaced in Shillong urban centres, the project has no meaning. The objective of the project is to reduce the UFW through the distribution networks and if that is not done, the intention of the project has failed”.

The pipeline from Mawphlang upto 6th Mile Upper Shillong was successfully tested but it is yet to be commissioned. Then there is another pipeline from 6th mile Upper Shillong upto Lawjynriew, Nongthymmai was also tested. Sunn has asked the department to commission it.

Then there is the laying of a pipeline upto Mawlai Nongkwar/Mawlai Iew Rynghep was stuck at Rilbong due to pending permission from the Shillong Cantonment Board to cross the road. The tank at Mawlai Nongkwar is completed.

“But the CEO cantonment board said that permission was granted. We request the department to start the connection so that Mawlai town will be better in terms of water needs”, he said.

Sunn felt that the biggest issue is that PHE has not started the distribution network in Shillong and in this way the intention of the project has been wasted.