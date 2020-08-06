DHS to investigate Ganesh Das fiasco

SHILLONG: A day after Ganesh Das Hospital authorities submitted its internal enquiry report on the denial of admission to a pregnant woman, the state government has instituted an official probe into the circumstances leading to the fiasco.

Clearly, the hospital’s internal probe report was rejected by the government as a wishy-washy job. According to Deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong, the internal inquiry report submitted by the hospital authorities was “only some kind of clarification”.

Aware of the import of handling the matter more deftly, government has decided to entrust DHS (MI) Dr Aman War with the task of conducting an impartial probe which might also fix responsibility of those responsible for harassing the woman. The probe will be completed within a fortnight.

The recent infamous incident where a pregnant woman from a containment area was denied admission at Ganesh Das Hospital has put the Health department in bad light over its preparedness to handle regular medical cases during the pandemic.

While it’s been nearly five months since the state is handling COVID-19 cases, the particular incident has raised a question on the state government’s preparation of handling regular medical cases amidst the pandemic.

The entire episode of denial of admission and the death of her new born later at the Hospital has been castigated by many.

Left red faces over the incident, the state government on Wednesday decided to constitute an inquiry committee to inquire into the controversy at the Hospital.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, taking cognizance of the matter, issued a notice to the state government asking to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 30 days.

The newborn died in the Hospital here on July 28 last evening shortly after birth, and hours after the mother had had to suffer pain and humiliation of being refused admission by the state government-run hospital in the morning only because she was from Mawlai Mawtawar, a containment zone in the city.