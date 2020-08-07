Developed By: iNFOTYKE

H S Shylla passes away

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG : Former Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and a former MLA and a Minister of the State, H S Shylla passed away on Friday at around 10 am following a brief illness.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.