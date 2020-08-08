Govt clueless: Ampareen

SHILLONG: In another opposition tirade against government’s mismanagement of covid, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh has lashed out at the NPP-led MDA Government for allegedly failing to help the people residing in areas which were declared as containment zone.

Lamenting that people had been left to starve, she said that the Government insensitively declared the containment areas without taking account how such a decision would affect the residents. “It clearly reflects that the Government is running out of ideas to deal with the prevailing COVID-19 situation,” Lyngdoh told reporters, adding that the Government was providing ration only to the particular families who had come into contact with one of the positive patients while Government had spared other families whose houses also fall under the containment areas to fend for themselves.

“I have got many such cases in my constituency. As an MLA, I have to make an arrangement on my own for the ration these families. I am sure that there will be similar kind of crisis in other constituencies where people have been left to starve,” she alleged.

According to her, the Government after containing the areas for seven days suddenly realized about the problems faced by the people. Expressing concern over delay in complete the contact tracing, she said the people will have to wait for another seven days to receive their reports, the Congress legislator said.

She alleged that she tried to send messages to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on problems faced by the people but never got a response.

Further, Lyngdoh also questioned that the State Government had declined to accept their suggestion given by them to inform the public about the people who were tested positive.

“But now the Government is now cordoning off the whole house and even putting a barricade by mentioning in big letters as containment zone. This decision of the government is an attempt to stigmatise these families. I think this is even worse as compared to revealing of the names of those who have been tested positive,” she added.