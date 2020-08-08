Tynsong plays down road accident case

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the people should not waste time in finding out who and why of the accident.

When asked to give a clarification on the road accident, Tynsong tried to explain that whenever an accident takes place, it is the duty of the police and concerned parties to file FIRs or inform the authorities.” In this case, I have not heard of that , so we should not waste time in finding out who met an accident and why he met an accident, “ Tynsong said.

He said that if an accident had really occurred and if any injury was there, everyone would have come to know about the situation, adding that if the accident is a minor one, it ends there and if it is major, police would have intervened or even charge sheeted the guilty.

When asked if the Government was covering up the accident because it involved a VVIP, Tynsong ducked by saying that there was no question of being a VVIP or a common as everyone is human being.

When asked about the abusive language of the OSD to the Chief Minister, Daniel M Thangkhiew with a journalist who called him to inquire about the incident, Tynsong said that he is not aware of such an incident. “I don’t know what time you called, why you called, I have no comment as the matter is between you and the concerned person,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma who was in secretariat, stonewalled attempts by the reporters to question him on the accident.