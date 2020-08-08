Nod to Rs 352-cr health scheme

SHILLONG: Health Minister AL Hek on Friday said people, particularly the rural populace, would gain from the Meghalaya Health System Strengthening project (MHSS).

The state Cabinet approved the Rs 352-crore project, which aims at developing the basic infrastructure of health care system, on Friday.

The Health minister said that MHSS would transform the health sector, adding it would cover sub- centres, Public Health Centres, Community Health Centres and hospitals. He also informed that this is a one-time funding and the government has set up a project steering committee, project development committee and project management unit to monitor and look after strengthening of the health sector.

This step is to enhance and upgrade each and every facility required for the smooth functioning of the health care facilities in the state, he said while making it clear that this will cover only the existing health infrastructure.

Explaining the objective of the initiative in depth, Hek said,”Now we have so many issues with the health sector. Sometimes we have the infrastructure but no manpower and sometimes we have the infrastructure but we lack medical facilities”.

“This initiative will take care of that,” he added.