Govt permits home delivery of liquor

SHILLONG: For tipplers there is a good news. Now they can get home delivery of the choicest stuff!

Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a new regulation under the Meghalaya Excise Rules to allow home delivery of liquor by licensed wine shops in the state.

MDA Spokesperson , James Sangma told reporters that under the new rule, three litres of IMFL and four litres of beer will be allowed per order and the customer should be 20 years and above and the customer must provide age proof.

Making it clear that wrong declaration of the age of customers will attract penal action, Sangma said that the licensees shall submit the details of delivery persons to the deputy commissioners,” he said.

For the cash-starved state, this step would help raise revenue out of sale of liquor. The government has doubled the price of liquor following the pandemic.