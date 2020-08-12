Inaugural edition of Lanka Premier League postponed

Colombo: The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) , which was scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 20, has been postponed to November due to the Covid-19, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Tuesday.

”The said decision was taken by SLC in consideration of the health guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health subsequent to the meeting held with the Health Ministry Authorities” SLC said in a statement. Sri Lanka has largely been successful in containing the virus, recording even fewer official deaths than New Zealand.

But, the stringent quarantine measures imposed by Sri Lanka’s government, forced the board to push to tournament to mid-November. Five teams, named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna were expected to participate in the tournament. The matches were scheduled to be played at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium. (UNI)