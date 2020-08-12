Sports Snippets

Kamran criticises PCB for deciding to challenge Umar’s ban reduction

Karachi: Pakistan batsman Kamran Akmal has lashed out at the PCB for its decision to challenge the reduction of the ban imposed on his younger brother, Umar Akmal for not reporting sport-fixing approaches. An independent adjudicator of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokar reduced Umar’s ban from three years to 18 months, hearing his appeal. Justice Khokar also gave Umar and the PCB the option of filing an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for International Sports (CAS) against his decision. On Monday the PCB announced it would file the appeal. Kamran said in the past players had been banned for short terms of three to six months and even had their fines reduced for the same offence but in Umar’s case the PCB is not even satisfied with the 18 months ban on him.”Umar is being treated unjustly because in the past he has always cooperated with the authorities in such cases and this time also he admitted the mistake of not reporting the matter to the authorities. Even the reduced 18 months ban is hard on him,” he said. PCB said it has taken the decision following a review of the detailed order of the independent adjudicator, whereby the length of Umar’s ban has been reduced from 36 months to 18 months (running concurrently) on grounds of taking a compassionate view. (PTI)

Lawrence exits bio-secure bubble

Southampton: Uncapped England batsman Dan Lawrence, who was one of the reserves in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, has left the team’s bio-secure bubble due to a family bereavement, the country’s board said.The 23-year-old Essex batsman has scored 3804 runs and captured nine wickets in 70 first class matches. “Lawrence , who has yet to make his Test debut, was named as one of the reserves in the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan. He will not be available for selection when the second Test starts on Thursday at the Ageas Bowl,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. “The England and Wales Cricket Board requests that the media respects Dan and his family’s request for privacy at this time,” it added. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is also out of the remainder of the three-match Test series due to family reasons. England have said they will not call up any replacements . Last week, pacer Ollie Robinson, who was part of the Sussex squad for the upcoming Bob Willis Trophy, was asked to join England’s closed-door training camp. Hosts England won the opening Test by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (PTI)

FC Goa sign Spanish defender Ivan

Panaji: Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Tuesday completed the signing of Spaniard Ivan Gonzalez on a permanent deal after the defender ended his contract with Cultural Leonesa. Gonzalez, who has signed an initial two-year contract, became the club’s fifth acquisition this off-season. “I have more to offer than just being a defender. I, of course, defend, but I like to play with the ball and build up the game from the back, and I think that is something I’m good at,” Gonzalez said in a media release issued by the club. The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid, joining the Spanish giants in 2002 from local club AD Parla at the age of 12. In the years to come, he would feature for the Real Madrid U19 team before earning a promotion to Real Madrid C. Gonzalez was the captain of Cultural Leonesa last season, a club with which he had spent the last four seasons. In total, Gonzalez was with Leonesa for 5 seasons in 2 different spells. Over the years, he has also represented Racing Ferrol, UB Conquense and Deportivo B as well. (PTI)