Woodland Hospital OT shut as patient tests positive

SHILLONG: The operation theatre of Woodland Hospital here was shut on Tuesday after a male patient (55) tested COVID positive. He was admitted at the hospital on Monday evening with respiratory distress. Sources close to Woodland Hospital said the patient is from Jhalupara, which was declared a containment zone earlier.

The patient was on Monday put through a rapid antigen test and tested negative. Later he was taken to the ICU and put through an X-Ray. The X-Ray showed serious lung infection which suggests COVID infection. His oxygen levels had dipped below 45 which is also indicative of COVID.

On Tuesday morning he was again put through a rapid antigen test and the result was positive. On Tuesday afternoon the patient was shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital and his swab sample has been sent for RT-PCR testing.

Meanwhile the doctor treating the patient has been quarantined as he had attended to the patient.

Sources informed that the Operation Theatre was closed for two days on Tuesday for sanitisation since the doctor’s wife, a gynaecologist, had also entered the OT.