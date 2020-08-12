Mawkasiang Tourist Resort: A potential game-changer

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s tryst with niche tourists has gotten a huge hand holding from the Centre which has allotted Rs 94 crore for creating four resorts in the state aimed at those who care to get away from the hurly burly to the bosom of nature. One such place — Orchid Resort — located at Mawkasiang near here could be a game-changer, except that there is no footfall of tourists for now.

Just about 30 minutes drive from Shillong, the Orchid Resort nestles on 27 acres of prime land surrounded by pine forests at Mawkasiang, which is part of the proposed New Shillong township.

The resort with 20 log cabins (cottages) built amidst a luxuriant pine dotted surroundings should be a guest’s delight. They look out onto verdant hills and the cool morning zephyr brings in that aroma of pine leaves.

For keeping the tourists merrily occupied, there are an array of arrangements for outdoor activities; a walking path that is quite challenging; zip lining facilities, ATV ride, shooting canopy, yoga and relaxation spa facilities. Alternatively, guests could just lose themselves in the natural surroundings.

This correspondent looked around at the main reception area and the kitchen which somehow did not look like it could cater to a big crowd that could very well hire the place for weddings, birthdays and what have you. The kitchen looks like it was built for domestic purposes. When asked where the laundry room and linen room/s were the answer was that these were still under consideration.

In the state’s quest for catering to the upend tourists, this resort would have been be a unique selling point except that it lacks a conference hall which is what would draw visitors, especially those wishing to host conferences meetings, workshops seminars etc. The place has a huge parking lot which could perhaps at some point be considered for building a conference hall. This resort is one of one four sanctioned under the “Swadesh Darshan Scheme” of the Government of India with a total allocation of Rs 94 crore. One of them is the Lake View in Umiam which is already functioning. The Orchid Resort Mawkasiang was inaugurated on July 12 last. Two more resorts are at different stages of completion.

General Manager, Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), P. Das informed that the Tourism Department has already been apprised of the need for having a Conference Hall, a more spacious restaurant and staff quarters all of which would make the resort a perfect destination for MNCs and big companies.

The MTDC management, which is going to run the four resorts, is now looking at reviving tourism sooner than later so that staff are gainfully employed once again and revenues start coming into the business. For that to happen, the restricted movement and fear of COVID infection must first go.

When this correspondent spoke to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who is also the Tourism Minister and pointed out the absence of these essential features that are integral to any resort/hotel such as a conference hall etc., he said, “Yes we will be expanding and incorporating much more apart from what has been mentioned as there is more land around.”

When asked if the resort will be run by the MTDC or if it will be outsourced to private parties, Conrad said, “Government is yet to decide on that since the situation is not clear yet due to the COVID challenge, but we want private parties to run it.”