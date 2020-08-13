Garo Hills plains contributes to rising cases

TURA: Six areas in the plains of West Garo Hills, including two markets, have been turned into containment zones by the district administration following a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, with the tally climbing to 84 on Wednesday.

The containment zones in the plains belt are around Phulbari and Old Bhaitbari towns where random testing resulted in detection of eight positive cases.

Two shopkeepers from Old Bhaitbari market tested positive during rapid antigen testing prompting authorities to turn the area into a containment zone until contact tracing is completed by health surveillance teams.

In Phulbari, the market (from Kali Mandir to Millanpur road), Haribanga, Nimaikata, Shyamding and Goladigli villages have been turned into containment zones after four positive cases were identified during testing.

In West Garo Hills, the number of active cases rose to 84 on Wednesday after ten BSF personnel tested positive on their arrival in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh stated that out of the 84 active cases one is admitted in the corona isolation ward of Tura Civil Hospital while another has been transferred to Guwahati Medical College in Assam for further treatment. 70 positive patients have been kept at different corona care centres in the district while 12 others are under quarantine at two BSF battalion camps in Tura.

There has been some good news on the recovery front with 33 previously positive patients recovering in the district in the last few days.