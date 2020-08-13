CBI official among 37 test positive

SHILLONG: A CBI inspector and the wife of a doctor from Nazareth Hospital were among 37 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

In his daily press briefing on Wednesday, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 23 positive cases were reported in East Khasi Hills including a CBI inspector, the doctor’s wife from Nazareth Hospital, two contacts of positive patients, one contact of a NEIGRIHMS staff, three NEIGRIHMS contacts, two Civil Hospital contacts, two returnees from Karnataka and Assam, two armed force returnees from Assam and nine BSF personnel.

He added that contact tracing of the CBI officer, who is a resident of Upper Mawprem, is being done.

One person, who had travelled to Mahendraganj, was tested positive in South Garo Hills. An ambulance driver employed in Kharkutta PHC, North Garo Hills also tested positive. 10 cases were reported in West Garo Hills, all BSF personnel, Two returnees from Assam tested positive in Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills.

Speaking about the person who tested positive in Woodland Hospital, Dr War said that the patient was referred to Shillong Civil Hospital and on Wednesday an attendant of the patient tested positive.

Total active case in the state stood at 656 of which East Khasi Hills recorded 445 cases (BSF- 97, others- 277, Armed Forces- 71), West Khasi Hills- 3, South West Khasi Hills- 1, Ri Bhoi- 93, West Jaintia Hills- 16, East Jaintia Hills- 6, West Garo Hills- 82, South West Garo Hills- 2, South Garo Hills- 3 and North Garo Hills- 5.

The total recoveries was 517 with seven recoveries recorded on Wednesday including three in East Khasi hills, two in West Khasi Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi.

A total of 42,084 samples have been collected and sent for testing of which 40,611 tested negative. The number of returnees to the state till 2 pm on Wednesday was 27, 290.

Random testing

As many as 418 persons were randomly tested for COVID-19 in the state and all were negative. In East Jaintia Hills testing was done in Lad Rymbai (67), Umpleng (71) and Lumshnong (89). In East Garo Hills, 27 people were tested in Williamnagar. In West Garo Hills, 91 were tested at ISBT, 11 in Phulbari PHC and 62 in Bhaitbari PHC. 32 primary and high risk contacts were tested in South West Khasi Hills out of which 30 tested negative while results of two tests were awaited.