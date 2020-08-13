Govt restricts public participation for I-Day

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration has restricted public congregation for the ceremonial Independence Day celebrations in Polo on Saturday in view of the COVID situation.

The administration has also banned the entry of public from Thursday to the second ground, Polo where celebrations will be held.

While the administration is planning to restrict the gathering to around 250, mostly officials, the march past will be conducted only by three contingents – CRPF, 1st MLP battalion and Meghalaya Police Radio Organisation.

The brass band will be played by Home Guard personnel.

Deputy Commissioner M War said that due to the COVID situation, there will be thermal screening of the visitors to the ground.

The marching contingents and supporting personnel will be tested before rehearsals and isolated till Independence Day.

The protocols of the Health department will have to be followed, the DC said.

As per the programme, other than the usual ceremony which will start at 9 am on Saturday, the health workers will be felicitated on the occasion.