Is Barik PWD complex up for a shopping mall?

SHILLONG: Strange are the ways of the state government. The iconic PWD complex at Barik point here which was almost being remodelled into an eco-friendly heritage site, has suddenly been dropped. And guess what? Instead, a prototype of Delhi’s Saket Mall is being contemplated.

There is one lakh sq ft of land which was all set to turn into a bio-reserve retaining all of the old Shillong look, as was planned by the previous government. Architects were engaged and models were approved. All at a cost.

In a curious turn of events, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong told a local news channel lately that the prime location would be turned into a shopping mall and the ostensible justification is that the space will generate much needed income for the beleaguered government.

This correspondent tried to call Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to get his views but his phone was switched off.

However, Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling speaking to The Shillong Times said, “The Urban Affairs Dept had done its duty to call for global tenders to develop the place. Accordingly the firm with the best concept was awarded. However, since land belongs to PWD, the Urban Affairs Dept cannot have the final say on the matter”. According to Dohling, the matter has not reached the cabinet for a final call to be taken.

Earlier, the project was initiated by the Urban Affairs Department. Suddenly the government said the project would be handed over to the State PWD since the land belongs to them. Sources now say that the land will now be handed over to the Transport department. The department is headed by Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who, it is learnt, is planning to build the shopping mall. Sources also say that the architect firm, which had planned the Assembly building at New Shillong, is likely to be entrusted the project.

According to informed sources, other partners of the MDA Government seem to be in the dark about this project. At least a couple of junior partners in the coalition refused to speak on record but expressed their surprise at the twist to the project.

Meanwhile public opposition against this project is gaining ground. Some activists have asked, “How many malls does Shillong need post COVID. In the rest of the country the existing malls are in such dire straits that they may close shop. A leading hotelier asked if Shillong is going to be the city of malls and high-end tourism.

Toki Blah, President ICARE in a social media post said, “Government has declared turning PWD Barik compound into SHOPPING MALL. Another madcap idea. Another Crowborough Hotel in the making. This is government land. Government has no business to do business. It’s my land and your land and we don’t need shopping malls. We need more breathing space. We need parks. We need public utility space. That is Shillong people’s need. A shopping mall is a blind politician’s greed. If you agree, share, as a mark of your protest.” The post has been widely shared.

Contours of the

original project

In November last year the state government called for tenders for the heritage spot at Barik.

The government made it a competitive bidding where three firms with the best concept and planning would win a monetary award. This was the first ever project where government had set aside participation money of Rs 12 lakh.

) It was intended to be a beautification project.

Sources said, local architect, Aiban Mawkhroh of Atelier A+ and Flying Elephant Studio, Urban Planner, headed by C . Rajagopal of Bangalore won the first prize of Rs 5 lakh for their presentation. The rest of the money was shared by the second and third prize winners.

The project was meticulously explained by the winning team. They were going to turn it into an iconic space that would be a replica of Meghalaya complete with a forested area like Mawphlang sacred grove, resting places with monoliths and megaliths placed there and several other creative designs that would enable artists, painters authors and poets to express themselves in an appropriate surroundings .

The proposal was for a seven-acre public park that seamlessly combines the Barik land parcel and State Central Library complex via a wide pedestrian underpass. Best contemporary urban mobility practices such as ‘traffic calming’ are proposed to manage the heavy vehicular movement around Barik Point, with priority given to ‘green streets’ and safe, wide pedestrian walkways and an underground 200+ car-parking facility to mitigate traffic issues in the vicinity.

The new park at Barik Point, sources claim, demonstrates cutting edge urban and landscape design strategies, integrating expansive green open spaces with citizen friendly civic amenities. It assimilates notable elements and characteristics of the regional landscape and settlements of Meghalaya, giving the park a distinct local identity and unique ‘sense of place’. 70% of the land is reserved as green space that includes diverse indigenous plant species, ponds, waterfalls, meadows and forested areas; adding a much-needed lung space, an ecological reserve in the heart of Shillong city.

An existing Assam type heritage bungalow on the site is preserved and restored to its original state. Adapted to house a high-tech digital information centre, it serves citizens and visitors alike. Alongside, a new reflective monolith monument commemorates the founding fathers of the Hill State Movement. The heritage building and monolith monument together form a central focal point of the park, where pedestrian pathways converge.

In addition, civic amenities and cultural infrastructure were integrated seamlessly into the park design; tucked discreetly under planted earth berms in order to preserve valuable green cover. These include niche retail for ‘Made in Meghalaya products’ and traditional cuisine food courts, an art exhibition gallery, multipurpose hall for film / book launches and a 250-seat capacity lecture hall-auditorium.

A special feature of the new park is a sunken plaza and amphitheatre that can accommodate gatherings of about 2000 people; a perfect spot for conducting large scale musical events, celebrating local festivals and hosting protest gatherings; potentially active during both day and night.