40 cases in Rilbong compound

SHILLONG: In an abnormal spike in COVID positive cases in one single day in a residential area, a particular compound in Rilbong locality accounted for nearly 40 cases which led to partial imposition of restrictions on movement of residents of the affected area.

After residents were tested positive in the previous two days, health workers conducted contact tracing and then conducted tests in the locality. After a marathon eight-hour long testing, involving over 400 persons, who were suspected to be secondary contacts, nearly 40 residents proved positive.

According to DHS Aman War, the tests were inconclusive since only antigen tests were completed. Confirmatory RT-PCR test reports were awaited till Sunday night. The results of these tests were expected by Monday, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, there was confusion and tension in the locality as rumours were afloat thick and fast. The local Dorbar representatives were seen trying to control the management. Loudspeaker announcements were heard about restrictions imposed by the Dorbar on the affected pocket commonly known as “Burn-side compound”.

The thickly populated area had earlier reported seven active cases and all the concerned houses were declared as confinement zones.

On Sunday, as roads were sealed and traffic was restricted, some irate residents complained about unreasonable restrictions. Later, the local MLA Sanbor Shullai was seen discussing issues with the Dorbar officials.

A member of the Dorbar Shnong said that based on the RT-PCR test reports, the Dorbar would review the situation on Monday. He said that the government was yet to respond to the request of the Dorbar Shnong to impose restrictions following the alarming rise in cases.

“We had requested the government to issue restrictions one or two days back, but we are still waiting for the government’s response”, the member said.

According to one estimate, at least eight residents of Burn-side compound were lodged at official quarantine centres.