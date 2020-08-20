Malik takes over as Guv

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s new Governor, Satya Pal Malik, made a dash for Shillong one day after he was transferred from Goa, and took oath of office on same day without waste of time. In a hurriedly organised ceremony at Raj Bhavan attended by a select audience, he was sworn in on Wednesday evening by the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder.

Malik, who earlier served as Governor of Goa and J&K, replaced Tathagata Roy, who is aiming for a second innings in politics.

The swearing in ceremony of the Governor was attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his Cabinet colleagues.

Later he briefly told the waiting reporters that he would endeavour to cooperate with the state government and take Meghalaya on the path of development.

The 74-year-old Malik who hails from UP, said that he will work in cooperation with the state government and will focus on development. “I have just arrived and it will take time to understand the whole situation and my endeavour would be to co-operate with the state government and take the state forward on the development journey,” he said.