Govt frames action plan to improve MBoSE results

SHILLONG: The Garo Region Academic Development and Enhancement (GRADE) report prepared by the Education department has called for drastic action to improve MBoSE results.

When asked to share the gist of the report, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday said that there is a need to carry out immediate visits by the members of Meghalaya School Improvement Plan District Resource Group to interact with the high risk schools in Garo Hills to understand the lacunae at school levels and suggest appropriate interventions.

The report said that the education department should develop a school visit checklist assessment tool.

Besides, the report also stressed the need for deeper data analysis and root cause analysis of the situation.

According to the education minister, it is necessary that the data collected and analysed is shared through presentation and brain storming with Garo Hills district officials to obtain their feedback for more fruitful intervention.

The report said that it was seen during the data analysis that many government schools are performing very poorly.

There is a need for stringent inspection and action against such schools which are consistently performing poorly.

Rymbui said the grant-in aid provided to the schools should be linked to their performance.

Another suggestion is that there should be information technology tools for monitoring the attendance of the teachers and students so that appropriate action can be taken.

The report said that as a short term intervention, special coaching classes and crash courses may be conducted in the high risk schools through the concerned district authorities.

It was also suggested that MBoSE may conduct an interaction with the district and school authorities regarding the methodology of evaluation, answer writing and others for improved orientation to the students by the concerned authorities.

The report suggested the need to conduct special interactive and career counseling sessions for the parents so that the students are motivated for studies at homes.