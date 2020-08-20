MLA for speeding up plasma bank

SHILLONG: Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie has urged NEIGRIHMS and state government to speed up setting of plasma bank for the interest of the COVID-19 patients.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sawkmie said many states in the country had already setup plasma banks but it is very unfortunate that though the machines have reached the state, they are yet to be installed.

Sawkmie also expressed gratitude to BSF personnel who had recovered from COVID in Meghalaya and are willing to donate plasma so as to help those infected by COVID-19.

“This is a welcome step shown by the BSF personnel. I also encourage others who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and help those who are infected by COVID-19 by donating their plasma blood. From our side we have to appreciate the good gesture shown by them. Therefore, the installation of plasma bank at the earliest would benefit a lot of patients”, Sawkmie added.